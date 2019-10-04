Axne asked about impeachment at town hall in Creston

Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne says if investigations find President Trump abused his power, she’ll support moving forward with impeachment even if it damages her bid for re-election in 2020.

“If the facts point that the president did put our country in jeopardy and violated the constitution, then we need to move forward,” Axne said last night.

Axne is a first-term representative for southwest Iowa and the Des Moines metro. She faces a rematch with former Republican Congressman David Young and the district is rated a toss-up for 2020.

“I want to represent this district as well as I possibly can,” Axne said, “but my number one responsibility and that I swore an oath is to protect the country and the constitution.”

Axne made her comments after a town hall meeting last night in Creston. Gary Leffler of West Des Moines asked the only question about impeachment.

“We have our country moving again economically. We’ve seen tremendous things,” he told Axne. “Why in the world? How do you come up with the premise that we’re going to impeach the president of the United States? It’s ludicrous. It’s just absolutely ridiculous.”

Trump carried Iowa’s third congressional district in 2016 by four points.

