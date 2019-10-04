Spencer owner of steakhouse strip club arrested

The owner of a gentleman’s steakhouse in Spencer is behind bars on multiple charges after being served with an arrest warrant during a Thursday afternoon traffic stop.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Burg was taken into custody shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Grand Avenue following a joint investigation by the Spencer Police Department, Iowa Department of Revenue, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division and the Clay County Attorney’s Office.

Burg has been charged with seven counts of fraudulent sales practices over $10,000, three counts of fraudulent sales practices under $10,000, ten counts of sales tax evasion, four counts of sales tax violation and one count of ongoing criminal conduct.

He is being held in the Clay County Jail on $200,000 bond. Burg owns Southside Grill, an adult entertainment club.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)