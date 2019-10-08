DCI seeking information on woman found dead near Wayland

State investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding information on a woman who was found dead in a farm field west of Wayland.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman found August 9th as 29-year-old Brandy Mae Shepherd-Margita. The Iowa DCI says an autopsy on the body by the State Medical Examiner found the manner and cause of death is undetermined. Toxicology testing on the body continues.

The DCI and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office are encouraging anybody with information about Shepherd-Margita to call the sheriff’s office at 319-385-2712.