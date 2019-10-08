Man linked to fatal Dubuque overdose sentenced to 16+ years in prison

A Dubuque man linked to an overdose death has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison.

In late April, a jury convicted 29-year-old Michael Stevenson of Dubuque of conspiracy and distribution of heroin and crack cocaine. Prosecutors say Stevenson sold heroin to 26-year-old Adam Birch of Dubuque the day before he died of a drug overdose in February of 2017.

The judge who sentenced Stevenson cited Birch’s overdose, but the fact that Stevenson kept selling heroin after Birch died in his decision to lengthen Stevenson’s sentence to a total of 16 years and eight months in prison.