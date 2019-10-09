Madison County moves ahead with wind turbine moratorium

The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the first moratorium on new wind turbines Tuesday.

The supervisors voted 2-1 to approve a wind turbine and solar energy moratorium that will run through October of 2020. The supervisors had originally considered a moratorium that would run through January of 2022 —but scaled that back after a public hearing in September.

Residents expressed concern the turbines were causing health issues. The county board of health passed a resolution in August calling for wind turbines to sit at least a mile and a half away from homes.

Supervisors say the one year moratorium will give them time to come up with a new ordinance to regulate renewable energy construction.