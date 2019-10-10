DNR: conservation officers broke no rules stopping Des Moines fight

The Iowa DNR says two conservation officers who broke up a fight in downtown Des Moines in September did nothing wrong.

Information from the DNR says an internal investigation found officers Travis Graves and Derrick Slutts did not violate any current department policies after seeing two women fighting on Court Avenue in Des Moines and stopping to break it up. The two officers were on the way to training when they came upon the fight. Both of the women involved were arrested and charged.

The DNR says the concerns raised about the action have caused the department to do a review of its policies and ensure they fully reflect the expectations of conservation officers. Conservation officers are sworn peace officers just like officers in police and sheriffs departments.