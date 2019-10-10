Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Muscatine

An eastern Iowa man has been charged in a hit-and-run that killed an Iowa firefighter in August.

According to a news release issued yesterday by the Muscatine County Attorney, 52-year-old Terry Gough of Morning Sun was arrested earlier this month. He’s charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Forty-nine-year-old Devin Estabrook of Letts was riding his bicycle on Highway 61 in Muscatine on August 12 when he was hit. Estabrook, who was a firefighter for the Grandview Fire Department, died two days of his injuries.

Gough was identified as a suspect in August. The Quad City Times reports surveillance video from two businesses near the accident scene showed Estabrook had been hit by a semi and a search warrant was issued for the Mack Truck Gough drove.