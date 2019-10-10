State rep charged with drunk driving in Cherokee

A state representative from central Iowa has been charged with drunk driving after a weekend arrest in northwest Iowa.

Sixty-year-old Scott Ourth is a Democrat from Ackworth who represents part of Warren County in the Iowa House. A report from Cherokee Police indicates an officer saw a pick-up driving without its headlights on at about about 9:30 Saturday night. Ourth smelled of alcohol, according to the police report, and tests found his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

In a statement, Ourth said he made a “terrible mistake,” accepts full responsibility and plans to seek professional counseling.

Ourth was charged with a first offense of operating while intoxicated. He faces a minimum of 48 consecutive hours in jail, but that could be waived under certain circumstances — for example, if Ourth’s blood alcohol level was below 0.15.

(Additional reporting by Iowa Public Radio’s Katarina Sostaric)