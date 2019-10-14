Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/14/19

Class 4A

1. WDM Valley (7-0), LW #1 @ Ames

2. Dowling Catholic (6-1), LW #2vs DSM Hoover

3. Cedar Falls (7-0), LW #3 @ Dubuque Senior

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1), LW #5 @ Davenport Central

5. Ankeny Centennial (6-1), LW #6 vs #10 Roosevelt

6. Southeast Polk (5-2), LW #7 @ Marshalltown

7. Bettendorf (5-2), LW #4 vs Davenport West

8. Ankeny (4-3), LW #8 @ Sioux City North

9. Waukee (4-3), LW #9 vs Indianola

10.Des Moines Roosevelt (6-1), LW #10 @ #5 Centennial

Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque (7-0), LW #1 @ Marion

2. Solon (7-0), LW #2 vs Keokuk

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1), LW #3 vs Center Point-Urbana

4. Dallas Center-Grimes (6-1), LW #5 @ Webster City

5. North Scott (6-1), LW #6 vs Clear Creek-Amana

6. Lewis Central (6-1), LW #4 @ #10 Glenwood

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1), LW #7 @ Denison-Schleswig

8. Independence (7-0), LW #8 @ Waverly-Shell Rock

9. Norwalk (6-1), LW #9 vs Ballard

10.Glenwood (6-1) vs #6 Lewis Central

Class 2A

1. Waukon (7-0), LW #1 vs Anamosa

2. Clear Lake (7-0), LW #2 @ New Hampton

3. Algona (7-0), LW #3 @ Spirit Lake

4. Greene County (7-0), LW #6 vs Red Oak

5. Des Moines Christian (7-0), LW #5 @ Chariton

6. OABCIG (7-0), LW #7 vs Carroll Kuemper

7. Waterloo Columbus (6-1), LW #4 vs North Fayette Valley

8. Benton (6-1), LW #9 @ #10 West Marshall

9. Sioux Center (5-2), LW (X) vs Central Lyon

10.West Marshall (5-2), LW (X) vs #8 Benton

Class 1A

1. Dike-New Hartford (7-0), LW #1 @ South Hardin

2. Van Meter (7-0), LW #2 @ Mount Ayr

3. West Branch (7-0), LW #3 @ Cascade

4. Western Christian (7-0), LW #5 vs Emmetsburg

5. South Central Calhoun (7-0), LW #5 vs Eagle Grove

6. West Sioux (6-1), LW #7 vs Unity Christian

7. West Lyon (6-1), LW #4 @ Sibley-Ocheyedan

8. Iowa City Regina (6-1), LW #8 vs Jesup

9. Treynor (7-0), LW #9 @MVAOCOU

10.Sigourney-Keota (7-0), LW (X) @ Wapello

Class A

1. West Hancock (7-0), LW #1 @ Graettinger-Terril

2. Saint Ansgar (7-0), LW #2 vs Mason City Newman

3. North Tama (7-0), LW #3 @ Postville

4. Grundy Center (6-1), LW #5 vs Hudson

5. MFL MarMac (7-0), LW #6 vs #7 Edgewood-Colesburg

6. Earlham (6-1), LW #8 @ Oakland Riverside

7. Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1), LW #9 @ #5 MFL MarMac

8. Woodbury Central (6-1), LW #10 vs Lawton-Bronson

9. BGM (Brooklyn) (6-1), LW (X) vs Durant

10.South O’Brien (6-1), LW #4 vs Akron-Westfield

Eight-man

1. Don Bosco (7-0), LW #1 @ North Iowa

2. Turkey Valley (7-0), LW #2 vs #5 Easton Valley

3. Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0), LW #3 vs Newell-Fonda

4. Audubon (7-1), LW #4 @ Glidden-Ralston

5. Easton Valley (7-0), LW #5 @ #2 Turkey Valley

6. CAM (7-0), LW #6 vs #7 Coon Rapids-Bayard

7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-1), LW #7 @ #6 CAM

8. Harris-Lake Park (6-1), LW #10 vs Siouxland Christian

9. AGWSR (6-1), LW #9 @ Gladbrook-Reinbeck

10.Lenox (7-1), LW (X) @ @ Lamoni