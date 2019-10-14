Waterloo teacher quits after online comment involving activist Greta Thunberg

The northeast Iowa teacher who made a threatening comment online about climate change activist Greta Thunberg has quit his job.

Matt Baish, a science teacher at Waterloo West High School, posted just five words on his Facebook page on October 3rd, “Don’t have my sniper rifle.” Baish was commenting on an article about the 16-year-old Swedish girl who was scheduled to visit Iowa City for a climate change rally the following day.

Baish was initially put on administrative leave by the district but reports now say that he’s resigned. About 3,000 people took part in the rally in Iowa City, pushing for the city and the University of Iowa campus to be only reliant on renewable energy by the year 2030.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)