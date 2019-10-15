Radio Iowa

Casinos see more than $38 million in first full month of sports betting

By

Prairie Meadows took in the most sports wagers in September.

The totals are in for the first full month of sports betting in the state. Gamblers wagered around $38.5 million at the 15 casinos that offered sports betting in September.

Nearly $21.8 million of that came in on-line bets and the rest was at the on-site betting parlors.  Ten of the casinos took in one-million or more dollars in bets — led by Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona at a little more than $14.5 million.

The Ameristar in Council Bluffs was second in betting at nearly $3.8 million, followed by the Isle Casino in Waterloo with around $3.5.

Casinos and their sports betting partners kept around five million dollars in September — and paid the state $334,552 in taxes.
Sports gambling began on August 15th and there were around $8.5 million in bets placed in those first 16 days.

Here are the casinos in alphabetical order and the amounts bet in September:
Ameristar II
$3,798,474.21
Catfish Bend Casino
$389,425.19
Diamond Jo ­Dubuque
$978,825.50
Diamond Jo ­Worth
$2,297,106.75
Grand Falls Casino Resort
$1,145,977.36
Hard Rock Casino
$282,652.70
Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
$835,214.20
Horseshoe Casino Council Bluffs
$2,354,588.05
Isle of Capri -Bettendorf
$2,214,581.14
Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo
$3,537,218.54
Lakeside Casino
$1,587,337.92
Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino
$14,525,771.63
Q Casino (Dubuque)
$566,870.85
Rhythm City Casino
$1,259,600.74
Riverside Casino
$2,755,276.27