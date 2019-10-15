Casinos see more than $38 million in first full month of sports betting

The totals are in for the first full month of sports betting in the state. Gamblers wagered around $38.5 million at the 15 casinos that offered sports betting in September.
Nearly $21.8 million of that came in on-line bets and the rest was at the on-site betting parlors. Ten of the casinos took in one-million or more dollars in bets — led by Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona at a little more than $14.5 million.
The Ameristar in Council Bluffs was second in betting at nearly $3.8 million, followed by the Isle Casino in Waterloo with around $3.5.
Casinos and their sports betting partners kept around five million dollars in September — and paid the state $334,552 in taxes.
Sports gambling began on August 15th and there were around $8.5 million in bets placed in those first 16 days.
Here are the casinos in alphabetical order and the amounts bet in September:
Ameristar II
$3,798,474.21
Catfish Bend Casino
$389,425.19
Diamond Jo Dubuque
$978,825.50
Diamond Jo Worth
$2,297,106.75
Grand Falls Casino Resort
$1,145,977.36
Hard Rock Casino
$282,652.70
Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
$835,214.20
Horseshoe Casino Council Bluffs
$2,354,588.05
Isle of Capri -Bettendorf
$2,214,581.14
Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo
$3,537,218.54
Lakeside Casino
$1,587,337.92
Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino
$14,525,771.63
Q Casino (Dubuque)
$566,870.85
Rhythm City Casino
$1,259,600.74
Riverside Casino
$2,755,276.27