Casinos see more than $38 million in first full month of sports betting

The totals are in for the first full month of sports betting in the state. Gamblers wagered around $38.5 million at the 15 casinos that offered sports betting in September.

Nearly $21.8 million of that came in on-line bets and the rest was at the on-site betting parlors. Ten of the casinos took in one-million or more dollars in bets — led by Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona at a little more than $14.5 million.

The Ameristar in Council Bluffs was second in betting at nearly $3.8 million, followed by the Isle Casino in Waterloo with around $3.5.

Casinos and their sports betting partners kept around five million dollars in September — and paid the state $334,552 in taxes.

Sports gambling began on August 15th and there were around $8.5 million in bets placed in those first 16 days.

Here are the casinos in alphabetical order and the amounts bet in September:

Ameristar II

$3,798,474.21

Catfish Bend Casino

$389,425.19

Diamond Jo ­Dubuque

$978,825.50

Diamond Jo ­Worth

$2,297,106.75

Grand Falls Casino Resort

$1,145,977.36

Hard Rock Casino

$282,652.70

Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel

$835,214.20

Horseshoe Casino Council Bluffs

$2,354,588.05

Isle of Capri -Bettendorf

$2,214,581.14

Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo

$3,537,218.54

Lakeside Casino

$1,587,337.92

Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino

$14,525,771.63

Q Casino (Dubuque)

$566,870.85

Rhythm City Casino

$1,259,600.74

Riverside Casino

$2,755,276.27