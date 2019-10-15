Iowa doctor pays $1 million settlement over Medicaid billing dispute

Federal officials today announced an ear, nose and throat doctor in Carroll with clinics in eight other Iowa cities has agreed to pay $1 million to resolve allegations of Medicaid billing fraud. The doctor said the settlement is not an admission of wrong doing.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cedar Rapids, Dr. Tracey Wellendorf was accused of performing sinus surgeries that did not meet Medicaid’s “medically necessary” standards or were incorrectly coded on bills submitted to Medicaid. Officials indicate the doctor’s $1 million payment to the government relates to as many as 115 procedures performed from the fall of 2014 through the fall of 2015.

Dr. Wellendorf released a written statement through his attorney, saying reasonable people can disagree about the best medical treatment options and neither he nor the clinic are admitting doing anything wrong. Wellendorf said there were “no adverse patient outcomes” and he’s” happy and relieved” to have what he described as an “expensive, time-consuming and distracting” matter resolved.

A special agent in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wellendorf has agreed to “intensive quarterly monitoring by an independent review organization” over the next three years. Wellendorf said that additional scrutiny will show “complete compliance” with Medicaid regulations and professional standards.

The website for Wellendorf’s Carroll clinic shows the doctor operates satellite clinics in Atlantic, Corning, Denison, Ida Grove, Jefferson, Lake City, Red Oak and Storm Lake.

Wellendorf ENT delivers the highest quality care to its patients. That will be confirmed by some temporary increased compliance measures that we have committed to undertake as part of this agreement. Frankly, we welcome the additional scrutiny because we are confident of what those oversight measures will show – excellence and complete adherence to regulatory requirements. I want to thank the staff at Wellendorf ENT for their support and the good work they do every day. I also want to thank our patients, other health care providers, and the hospitals where we practice for supporting us and helping keep rural Iowans healthy. Again, we are happy to have this government matter settled and believe the best times for our clinic and the people who work in it are ahead.