Delaware County ready to get bids for new jail

Delaware County is getting ready to accept bids for construction of the new county jail and sheriff’s office.

Delaware County voters approved the $5.9 million project this spring. The county just recently closed on the property, which sits on the far west end of town. The new 19,000 square foot facility will accommodate administrative offices, support areas and a 42-bed jail with expansion capability of 28 beds.

The current jail has been cited by the state inspector for not meeting state requirements. County Supervisor Jeff Madlom says they hope to get started on construction before the end of the year. “It is going to be really exciting to be in there, and so much safer for the staff, the sheriff’s department, the public, everyone. That’s our main concern — is the safety and welfare of everybody that we deal with,” Madlom says.

The county anticipates if everything goes well, the new jail facility will be completed in November of 2020.

(Story and photo by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)