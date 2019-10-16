Harvest progress slowly as fields remain wet

The weather was drier — but the latest U.S.D.A. crop report doesn’t show a lot of progress with the harvest.

The report says field conditions remained wet and that limited farmers to around three working days last week. Seven percent of the corn crop has been harvested — compared to three percent the week before. It’s still two weeks behind the average harvest.

The report says 72% of the corn crop has reached maturity, three weeks behind last year and 15 days behind average. Corn condition remained unchanged from the previous week at 65% good to excellent.

The soybean harvest advanced a little faster — with 17% now harvested — compared to 5% last week. That’s still 11 days behind the average.