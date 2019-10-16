Lawsuit filed against Hy-Vee after data breech

A lawsuit has been filed in Illinois against Hy-Vee after the company after a data breach.

Two customers who claim their credit cards were compromised have filed the suit against the West Des Moines-based company and are seeking class action status. Hy-Vee reported in August that a data breech happened after malware was used to access accessed credit card information at fuel pumps, restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops from December through July.

The company says encryption technology was used inside Hy-Vee supermarkets, pharmacies and convenience stores that protected customers who used credit cards there. Those in the suit say they lost money and the time it took to resolve the problem.

Hy-Vee is not commenting on the lawsuit.