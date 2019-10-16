Man and woman die in accidents in Pottawattamie and Polk counties

One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Interstate-80 near Walnut.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 21-year-old Dylin Roxane Rae Sears, of La Vista, Nebraska, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata westbound on I-80 just before 2 p.m., when she lost control of the car while passing another vehicle. Her vehicle entered the median and rolled over, before coming to rest in the outside lane of eastbound I-80.

Sears, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from her car during the crash. She was transported by LifeNet helicopter to the UNMC in Omaha, where she died.

Inestigators are still trying to determine exactly what caused a fatal crash in central Iowa.

The state patrol says a Jeep Wrangler was parked along the westbound shoulder of Interstate 80 on Tuesday night at mile marker 133 in Polk County, where construction work is being done on the highway. For reasons unknown, the vehicle rolled into the ditch.

Troopers say the driver was partly ejected and killed. He’s identified as 64-year-old Paul Pinegar of Urbandale.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic contributed to this story)