More details released on deputies and man involved in Stuart shooting

The Division of Criminal Investigation’s is releasing more information on a shooting in Stuart that left two deputies and one other person wounded.

The DCI says Guthrie County Deputies Kent Gries, Steven Henry and Jim Mink, along with Stuart Police Officer Tyler DeFrancisco attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on 52-year old Randall Comly at an apartment.

Officers were met by another man and entered the apartment and began searching for Comly when someone fired at them. The officers returned fire and two deputies sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and a third deputy sustained a gunpowder burn. Comly also sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. All those injured were transported to Des Moines hospitals. A hospital spokesperson says Mink and Henry were listed in good condition. Two adult women in the apartment were not injured.

More than 50 police officers, deputies, and troopers responded to the report of shots fired. Arriving officers were able to secure the area, evacuate neighbors, negotiate a peaceful ending to the incident, and take Comly into custody. Comly is in law enforcement custody at a Des Moines Hospital on outstanding warrants.

No criminal charges have been filed related to this shooting. The DCI says they continue reviewing all evidence, including body camera video of the shooting, and it may take several weeks.