Shootings in Stuart leave four hurt, including three deputies

An officer involved shooting in southwest Iowa last night left four people injured.

The state DCI says two Guthrie County Sheriff’s deputies were shot and a third deputy was injured while serving an arrest warrant shortly before 11 PM at an apartment complex in Stuart.

A resident of the complex was also shot. A standoff ended early this morning with a suspect in custody.

The Perry News identifies him as 52-year-old Randall Comly of Stuart. The story also says Comly was the resident who was shot and that a second suspect is in custody.

The three law officers are reported in stable condition and there’s no condition report on the civilian.

 