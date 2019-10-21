Auditors conclude $13,700 from Wapsie Valley events not deposited

A team from the state auditor’s office has concluded thousands of dollars in cash from ticket and concession sales for events in the Wapsie Valley school district didn’t get deposited.

The review concluded about $13,700 dollars worth of concession stand sales at Wapsie Valley School District events had not been deposited during the 2016-2017 school year. According to a news release from State Auditor Rob Sand, it was not possible to determine why the money wasn’t deposited. He said the district did not keep sufficient records for concession sales — or for the ticket sales to school events.

The district has adopted new rules for handling and accounting for the cash collected during ball games and other school activities. The Wapsie Valley School District is in northeast Iowa. It’s high school is located in Fairbank.