Congresswoman Finkenauer engaged to Warren’s Iowa political director

First district Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer got engaged this weekend.

Finkenauer, who’s from Dubuque, was elected to the U.S. House in 2018. Her fiance is Daniel Wasta, the Iowa political director for Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign. The couple’s been dating for nearly two years according to a news release from the congresswoman’s office. A wedding date has not been set.

Both Finkenauer and Wasta tweeted about their engagement on Sunday, posting photos of the moment “she said YES” while they were in Cedar Rapids, which is Wasta’s hometown.

Finkenauer, who is 30 years old, is the second-youngest member of the U.S. House of Representatives.