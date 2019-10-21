Man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor enters plea

The man accused of murdering a Fort Dodge pastor earlier this month has entered a not guilty plea.

Thirty-six-year-old Joshua Pendleton entered a written plea of not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Reverend Allen Henderson on October 2nd outside St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge. Henderson died of injuries after the assault.

Police were able to review surveillance video near the church where Henderson was found and saw a man attempting to enter the building. Pendleton was quickly identified as the suspect and located just blocks from the church. The bond for Pendleton remains at six million dollars.

A pretrial conference to set a trial date for Pendleton is scheduled for December 2nd at 1:00 p.m. in Webster County District Court.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)