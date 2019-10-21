One person dead, two rescued in water-related incidents

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says two incidents on the water had very different endings.

The agency says a father and teenage son were duck hunting in western Iowa’s Monona County on Sunday when their 14-foot boat started taking on water. They called for help and were rescued by a DNR conservation officer and a state trooper. Neither was hurt. Their names weren’t released.

On Friday, just to the south, a bowhunter from Nebraska was kayaking at the Nobles Lake Wildlife Management Area in Harrison County. Thirty-three-year-old Cody Bengford of Bellevue didn’t return home and was reported missing.

His capsized kayak was found Friday night, while his body was recovered by a dive team on Saturday.