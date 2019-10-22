Retired DuPont Pioneer president and his wife give Drake $5 million

A former DuPont Pioneer president and his wife are giving Drake University $5 million.

Paul Schickler is a Drake University graduate who began working at Pioneer Hi-Bred in 1974. He served a decade as president of DuPont Pioneer until he retired in 2017. Schickler and his wife, Claudia, are donating $2 million to Drake to address the challenges facing rural America. The Ag Law Center at Drake will take the lead on that initiative.

The rest of the couple’s donation will support Bulldog athletics. A million dollars will go to the Drake men’s basketball program and another $2 million from the couple will go to improvements at the Knapp Center where the men’s and women’s basketball teams play.

The Knapp Center was built in 1992 and seats more than 7,000. Drake University officials say enhancements to the facility are being developed and details will be released later.

(Drake University photo)