Search underway for missing Webster City man

Iowa law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for a missing Webster City man.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jay Dee Wynkoop was last seen leaving his residence on Sunday afternoon. His vehicle was located outside of Webster City however he has not been heard from. Wynkoop has short brown hair and a beard.

He is described as 5-feet 8-inches and weighs 230 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a black Carhart hoodie, a black Adidas ball cap and brown leather work boots with steel toes.

Anyone with information on Wynkoops whereabouts are asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)