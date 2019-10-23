Glidden father and son charged with illegally taking deer

A father and son from Glidden in Carroll County are accused of several deer hunting violations.

DNR Conservation officer, Andrea Bevington, says the charges came after an on-line tip. Thirty-nine-year-old Joshua Snyder and his 59-year-old father Kenneth Snyder are charged in the case. “This all stemmed from an internet post in November of 2018 with a deer taken in Taylor County,” Bevington says.

Bevington says the charges involve the taking of multiple animals. “There were 2 deer that were up in Carrol County and then there were three deer that were illegally taken and in possession in Taylor County — so 5 deer total for Josh Snyder,” Bevington says. “And then there were 4 deer that were indirectly related that were charged to his father, Kenny Snyder.”

Josh Snyder is charged with one count of interference with official acts, two counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer, illegal transportation of deer, and several tagging and license violations in Carroll County. He is charged with three counts of illegal take/possession of antlered whitetail deer, deer hunting with a prohibited rifle, falsely obtaining a duplicate any-sex deer bow license and tag, illegal transportation of deer, and several other tagging and deer license violations in Taylor County.

Kenneth Snyder is charged with 4 counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer in Carroll County.

Bevington says they will release more information after the men have appeared in court. “It’s still considered an active investigation — so we are going to be having those initial appearances,” Bevington says. Appearances for both men are scheduled for late October and mid-November.