Man arrested in Marshalltown after standoff with police

A police standoff in Marshalltown Tuesday began when officers tried to serve a warrant.

The warrant was for probation violations, but when Marshalltown police showed up to serve the warrant in the 800 block of North 5th Avenue, the suspect didn’t want to come out of the house. Concerned about the individual having a weapon, police called out the SWAT team as a back-up.

After about four hours of back and forth, the suspect was eventually taken into custody, with no weapons fired and no one hurt.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)