Webster City Police say a man who has been missing for four days was found today.

Police say 38-year-old Jay Dee Wynkoop was located. Wynkoop was reported missing on Sunday afternoon. His car was found parked outside a Webster City convenience store.

Webster City Police Chief Shiloh Mork said out of the respect for the family,no further information will be released. Wynkoop is the married with 11 children.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)