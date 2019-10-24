Drake looks to remain perfect in Pioneer Football League race

Drake will be out for its first 4-0 start in the Pioneer Football League race since 2012.when the Bulldogs host Morehead State. Much of the reason for their fast start is the play of freshman quarterback Ian Corwin. The native of Oklahoma has nine touchdown passes and just one interception in conference play.

“One of the things that has been really impressive in these last three games is how smart we have been with the football”, said Drake coach Todd Stepsis. “From week one until now he has a better understanding of the offense and is more comfortable with his teammates.”

Morehead State is 2-1 in the PFL and Stepsis the Eagles have good skill on offense along with a physical offensive line.

“Luckily that is the strength of our defense is in the defensive line and the depth we have there”, added Stepsis. “But if we stay stagnant and let those guys get a hold of us it could be a long day.”