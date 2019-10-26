It’s National Drug Take Back Day

Today is another chance for you to get rid of your unused medication. West Des Moines Police Chief Chris Scott says you should use the National Drug Take Back Day as an opportunity to dispose of leftover medications so they don’t become a source of addiction.

“Prescription drugs in our medicine cabinets are a huge deal that can lead to addiction that lasts a life and in many cases cut lives short,” Scott says. The director of the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy, Dale Woolery, says this is a safe way to get rid of unused prescription drugs opioids that can become addictive.

“People who are addicted to prescription opioids are 40 times more likely to become addicted to heroin or to fentanyl,” Woolery says.

E-cigarettes and vaping devices can also be dropped off along with prescription drugs. Although the lithium ion batteries should be removed from the devices before you drop them off. The take-back event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at more than 100 pharmacies and police stations across the state.

Woolery says there are also more than 300 boxes stationed around the state where medicine can be disposed of year-round.

(Thanks to Grant Gerlock, Iowa Public Radio)