Iowa State University confirms fans were hurt in fall at football stadium

Iowa State University has acknowledge that some fans were injured when a fan fell from the upper deck in Jack Trice Stadium Saturday. The ISU statement doesn’t not identify the exact number of people hurt or their names.

Here is the statement:

“Iowa State University is in contact with the individuals involved in an accident Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. A fan fell from the second balcony on the stadium’s east side in the first half of the football game versus Oklahoma State. The fan landed on fans sitting in the lower bowl. Emergency medical professionals immediately responded and provided treatment. University leaders express their concern and hope for a quick recovery for all those involved. The names of the injured individuals are not being released at this time.”