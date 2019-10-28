Sioux City woman sentenced to 7+ years on drug charge

A 35-year-old Sioux City woman has been sentenced to nearly seven years in federal prison for doing drug deals within a thousand feet of a city park.

Winona Freemont entered a guilty plea this summer, admitting she was part of a group that distributed meth out of a house near a popular city park in Sioux City. Prosecutors say Freemont and others went to Omaha to get the meth, then distributed it to others once they got back to Sioux City. After her 90-month prison sentence, Freemont will be on probation for six years.

In March of 2018, U.S. Marshals listed Freemont as one of “Siouxland’s most wanted” fugitives, noting in a news release that she could be recognized from the tattoos of the Sergeant Floyd Monument and other Sioux City landmarks on her right forearm. She turned herself in to authorities in April of last year.