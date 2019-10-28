Woman admits to stealing mail while working in Pocahontas

A former postal worker in Pocahontas has admitted to stealing mail.

Thirty-year-old Cassandra Rheuport of Rolfe, pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal employee and admitted that from about February 2018 through July 28, 2018, she opened mail or stole mail.

Rheuport stole at least $395 along with narcotic medications prescribed for others when she worked as a city carrier in Pocahontas.

She’ll be sentenced at a later date where she faces a maximum of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.