Iowa delegation splits 3-1 on impeachment inquiry procedures

As expected, Iowa’s congressional delegation has split along party lines in the vote on procedures for the next phase of the House impeachment inquiry. Republican Steve King voted no. Democrats Dave Loebsack, Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne voted yes.

In a written statement, Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat from Dubuque, said recent testimony from Trump Administration officials reinforces concerns the president “may have jeopardized national security for his own personal gain.” Finkenauer said the ground rules the House approved today make the “testimony and facts” being gathered public. Congressman Dave Loebsack, a Democrat from Iowa City, said there are “serious allegations” against the president and the House must move the investigation forward “and follow the evidence where it may lead.”

President Trump’s campaign manager called it a “strictly partisan, illegitimate process.” Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said Democrats have had what he called an “impeachment obsession” since the night Trump was elected and Grassley said senators will have a hard time taking it seriously if the House passed articles of impeachment to the senate.

Read written statements below:

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley, president pro tempore of the United States Senate, today released the following statement regarding the House of Representatives vote on a resolution outlining impeachment proceedings.

“House Democrats announced the opening of impeachment proceedings more than a month ago. So far, this process has been defined by its secrecy, lack of due process and fundamental unfairness. This vote is an implicit admission by House Democrats of exactly that. It’s a day late and a dollar short.

“Democrats’ impeachment proceedings are rooted in animus, a lack of rights for the accused, no transparency and anger at the 2016 election results. Even with this long-overdue resolution, House Democrats are still denying House Republicans the unrestricted right to call their own witnesses, to rebut Democratic witnesses and to have the same right to subpoena witnesses that the Democrats have granted themselves. And the president’s counsel still doesn’t have the right to be present and ask questions of witnesses before the Intelligence Committee, which has been given the role the Judiciary Committee has played in the past. This all stands in stark contrast to previous impeachment proceedings.

“As a result, this will continue to be a purely partisan and political process – a continuation of Democrats’ impeachment obsession that began before President Trump was even inaugurated. This entire process has been contaminated from the beginning and the Senate may have a difficult time taking seriously an impeachment founded on these bases.”

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) released the following statement on House Resolution 660:

“With the new information and testimony coming out, it only reinforces the concerns around President Trump’s conduct. We are now seeing more evidence that draws a clearer picture showing the president may have jeopardized national security for his own personal gain. It is important that Congress, and the American people, have more opportunities to learn the facts and understand the full scope of the president’s actions. The ground rules laid out in today’s resolution will make testimony and facts public. It will also give President Trump a more than fair opportunity to defend his actions, going beyond other modern impeachment proceedings. I continue to support the investigations of the congressional committees looking into this matter, and will always stand by and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to continue the impeachment inquiry.

“Today is a solemn day in the history of the U.S. House, but because of the serious allegations against the President, the House must continue its due diligence and move this investigation forward. Today’s vote was a necessary step to move to the next stage of the investigation and get all the facts out in the open for the American people to see and make their own judgment. I continue to hold out hope that the administration will end its stonewalling to ensure Congress and the American people are able to follow the evidence where it may lead.”