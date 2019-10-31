Kossuth County man found guilty of murder

A Kossuth County man faces life in prison after a jury deliberated for six hours and found him guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder.

The jury found 61-one-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Winters guilty in the August 2018 shooting death of Randy Page in the southern Kossuth County town of LuVerne.

Prosecutors highlighted cell phone records that showed a text exchange between Winters’ and Page in the hours leading up to Page’s death and the fact that Winters did not return to his Livermore home on the night of August 27th, 2018. Instead Winters spent that night at a friends’ house in Mason City, and he was eventually arrested at another Mason City residence the following day.

An autopsy conducted by the State Medical Examiners’ Office concluded that Randy Page died after suffering gunshot wounds to the chest, back and head, but the murder weapon was never recovered.

A sentencing date has not been set.

(By Brian Wilson, KGLA, Algona)