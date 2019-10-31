Sioux City realtor’s death now considered a homicide

The death of a former Sioux City realtor has turned into a homicide investigation.

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew says they were called out last Thursday to the home of David Davenport on the report of a man down. The found Davenport, and he died the next day. Sheriff Drew says a fire at the home Sunday led them to take another look at the case.

“The fire investigation led up to an investigation of the medical call that occurred on the 24th,” Drew explains. “Our investigative team and leadership team though maybe something was suspicious — looked into it a little deeper — and talked with Mercy doctors.”

He says they then sent the body to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. “Preliminary results indicated a homicide by blunt force trauma. The investigation is ongoing,” Drew says. The details of what type of trauma Davenport suffered haven’t been released. Drew is asking for the public’s help in finding information in the case. He says anyone who may’ve had cameras on their homes that face toward the Davenport home or show people in the street last Thursday should contact his office.

The sheriff says they believe there is not threat to the public. The state fire marshal has not released a report yet on the Sunday fire at the home.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)