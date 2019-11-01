Easton Valley Schools closed after threat, student in custody

The Easton Valley School District, with schools in Preston and Miles, has canceled classes today after a threat on social media last night.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reported the school district administration notified them about a threat posted on social media posted by a Easton Valley student. The Sheriff’s Department reported they were able to identify the student through their Snapchat information and input from other concerned citizens.

Officers went to the student’s home and took the student into custody along with other evidence. The suspect was taken to the Jackson County Regional Health Center.

(Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)