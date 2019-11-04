Fire fighters find body inside burning Spencer home

Firefighters are investigating after a body was found in a burning home in northwest Iowa today.

The Spencer Fire Department was called shortly after ten o’clock this morning to a report of a structure fire with an occupant possibly still inside. Once on scene, firefighters made entry into the home where a primary search search found a closed bedroom door. A search of the room revealed the origin of the flames and the body of 72-year-old Lawrence Bendlin.

Fire crews spent around three hours at the scene and were able to contain fire damage to the one room with smoke damage seen throughout the structure.

(Reporting by Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)