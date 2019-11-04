Milk plant in Arlington will shut down

Associated Milk Producers Inc., or AMPI, plans to shut down its factory in Arlington, Iowa, that produces nonfat dry milk.

Company leaders say the decision stems from the continued decline in dairy farm numbers and milk production in the region. The 49 Arlington employees have been informed. AMPI is working with them to provide access to resources, training and opportunities to apply for available jobs at AMPI facilities.

Milk previously processed at AMPI’s Arlington location will now be routed to other plants in the surrounding area, including AMPI’s Blair, Wisconsin, cheese plant. AMPI will continue to meet customer needs for dependable supplies of high-quality dairy products from its other manufacturing plants.

AMPI leadership is exploring options for the facilities’ future.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)