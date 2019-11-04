Two die in Highway 151 accident near Amana

The Iowa State Patrol says wintry weather was a factor in a weekend crash in eastern Iowa that claimed two lives.

The patrol reports an SUV and a pickup collided on a frost-covered Highway 151 bridge over the Iowa River near Amana on Saturday morning. Both drivers were killed. They’re identified as 35-year-old Lydia Schirmer of Williamsburg and 62-year-old Bradford Stiles of Iowa City.

Troopers say it was Stiles who lost control of his pickup on the icy bridge, crossed the center line and hit Schirmer’s SUV. Both were alone in their vehicles and both were wearing seatbelts.