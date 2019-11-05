Corn harvest moves ahead, still less than 50 percent complete

The U.S.D.A. crop report says there were four days suitable for farm work last week and that helped with the harvest.

The report shows 43% of the corn crop has been harvested — up from 26% last week. The harvest is still eight days behind last year and 11 days behind the five-year average. Producers in the north central district were able to harvest more than one quarter of their crop this past week.

Eighty percent of the soybean crop is now out of the fields — that compares to 66% last week. The bean harvest is three days behind last year and one week behind the five-year average.