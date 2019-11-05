DMPD investigations lead to federal charges, 71 guns seized

Over the past seven months, a team of officers from the Des Moines Police Department conducted investigations that led to over 20 federal indictments and the seizure of 71 guns.

The indictments were for gun- and drug-related crimes. In a written statement, the Des Moines police chief praised federal prosecutors for taking a “hardline stance” and filing federal charges against violent criminals caught with guns.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa said the aggressive effort will continue as authorities focus on filing federal charges for violent crimes in which a gun is used.