Appeals Court upholds firing of Ottumwa policeman

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the firing of an Ottumwa policeman, but the case will be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

In early 2017, former Ottumwa police Sergeant Mark Milligan and another policeman were investigating a stolen car. The other officer argued with, then arrested a teenage girl at the scene. A recording from Milligan’s dash cam indicated Milligan told the other officer he had antagonized the girl unnecessarily and shouldn’t have arrested her.

Ottumwa’s police chief later fired Milligan for failing to properly supervise a junior officer and for lying about some of the events that night. In August of last year, a district court judge ruled the firing was harsh and ordered that Milligan be reinstated on the Ottumwa police force and given back pay. The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled Milligan violated department rules and his firing was justified.

Milligan’s attorney plans to appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.