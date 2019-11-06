Federal grants to 9 Iowa communities for water, sewer projects

State officials have distributed more than $3 million in federal grants to nine communities for water and sewer system upgrades.

The federal money comes to Iowa in the form of a block grant. Twenty-one Iowa cities and towns applied for a chunk of it. Madrid and Oelwein are each getting $600,000 in grant money. The communities of Brighton, Kimballton, Maxwell, Pomeroy and Schleswig are each getting $300,000. Just over $200,000 in grant money is going to Rembrandt. Bernard is getting $112,000.

Iowa Economic Development Authority director Debi Durham said in a written statement that these sort of projects aren’t the most visible or exciting, but water and sewer systems are critical to the success of a community.

Here is a spread sheet with more details about the projects.