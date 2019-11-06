Quinnipiac Poll finds Iowa Caucuses ‘up for grabs’

A new poll shows the Democratic presidential race in Iowa is close, with “a crowded field of front-runners.”

The Quinnipiac University poll of likely Iowa Caucus-goers found a cluster of four candidates at the top with Elizabeth Warren in first place at 20%, Pete Buttigieg in second with 19%, Bernie Sanders in third at 17%, and Joe Biden in 4th with 15%.

The poll was conducted from October 30 through November 5 and has a margin of error of +/- 4.5%.

A Quinnipiac University polling analyst said the survey results show the race is “up for grabs” and “very fluid.” Half of likely Caucus-goers who expressed support for a candidate say they may change their minds before February 3rd.

Only seven percent of the Iowans surveyed said “experience in public office” was the most important quality they’re looking for in a candidate. The upper-most concern — expressed by a third of those polled — was the ability to win next year’s General Election.

Amy Klobuchar received the support of 5 percent of those polled, followed by Kamala Harris at 4 percent. Three candidates — Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang — got 3 percent.

