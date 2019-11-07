Minnesota woman dies in Hamilton County accident

A Minnesota woman was killed in an accident Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 35 in rural Hamilton County.

The Iowa State Patrol reported that a northbound SUV driven by 70-year-old Catherine Pesavent of Afton, Minnesota lost control due to the slick road conditions. The Pesavent SUV struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a semi that was parked on the shoulder of the road. The occupant of the semi was assisting in an emergency involving an unrelated collision.

Pesavent died of her injuries at the accident scene.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)