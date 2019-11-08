Ames man accused of killing his roommate

(Update) The victim is identified as 37-year-old Christopher Charles Swalwell of Ames. He was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center and subsequently transferred to Mercy in Des Moines where he later died of his injuries.

Previous story:

Ames police say a man who was attacked during an argument with his roommate has now died.

Police were called at 6:10 last night and found the man, who is not yet being identified, had been attacked with a large knife during an argument with his roommate.

The roommate, 55-year-old David Hunter, is charged with first-degree murder. Hunter is also charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Police say he threatened to harm another victim.

Ames Police are still looking for information in the case and ask anyone with information to contact them at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line, 239-5533.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or text a tip, Text “PCCS” plus your message to 274637