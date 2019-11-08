Employees at Quaker Oats, General Mills reach agreements in Cedar Rapids

More than 1,200 jobs at two major factories in Cedar Rapids were subject of labor talks this week.

The union representing nearly 700 workers at the Quaker Oats plant ratified a new contract last night and averted a strike. The deal reportedly includes annual pay hikes, a boost in pay for new hires and protections against working on holiday weekends.

The same union resumed talks today with management at the General Mills plant, where 520 workers seek a new contract — and a tentative agreement has been reached. Ratification could came late today. A strike was scheduled at that plant next week.