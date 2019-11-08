Manchester dentist offers free care to veterans

Communities and businesses all across Iowa are recognizing those in uniform and those who served as we approach Veterans Day.

In northeast Iowa, veterans can get free dental care today. Michelle Hettinger, with Dental Associates in Manchester, says it’s the fourth year the office has donated its services. “We all either have a family member who has served and sacrificed for us or know of somebody who has,” Hettinger says. “We just feel really humbled to be able to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for us.”

Fellow employee Amy Boren says it’s a pleasure to say thank you this way, year after year. “We had a hygienist who worked on someone for most of her morning and it was his first cleaning in some 30 years,” Boren says. “Getting someone out of pain with an extraction or a filling, people give you hugs. It’s just really rewarding.”

The free services for veterans will be offered on a first-come first-serve basis. “We are asking all veterans to come and bring a military ID and a list of medications and you can get your choice of a free cleaning, filling or extraction,” according to Hettinger. The event runs from 7 a.m. to noon.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)