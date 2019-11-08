Three people die in 3 accidents in Des Moines and Crawford County

Three seperate accidents in the state overnight claimed three lives, two of them in Des Moines.

Des Moines police say a car hit a pedestrian last night, 27-year-old Joseph Hicks of Des Moines, who died later at the hospital. Investigators say Hicks stepped into traffic from between two parked cars and the driver of the minivan that him him had no chance to stop.

Early this morning, a car which police say was traveling at excessive speeds crashed on Interstate 235 in Des Moines, killing the male driver.

In western Iowa’s Crawford County, the state patrol says an SUV crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on just before midnight, killing the SUV’s driver, who’s identified as 48-year-old Karry Schurke of Denison.

The truck driver, 33-year-old Leonel Pena of Sioux City, was injured.