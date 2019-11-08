Two arrested after stabbing in Council Bluffs

A man and woman are in custody after a stabbing early this morning in Council Bluffs.

When officers arrived a little after 5 a.m., at an apartment complex in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue, they found 47-year-old Glenna Hankins, of Council Bluffs suffering from an stab wound to the stomach.

An investigation determined the suspects, 29-year-old Billie Jean Fitzgerald and 28-year-old Frank T. Stewart, both of Council Bluffs, had been in an agrument with Hankins. At one point Fitzgerald allegedly pulled a knife from her clothing and stabbed Hankins. Hankins told police that just prior to the stabbing, she allegedly heard Stewart encouraging Fitzgerald, and telling her to stab Hankins.

Fitzgerald was taken into custody and held in the Pottawattamie County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder and Going Armed with intent. Stewart was transported to local Hospital for treatment of a medical condition unrelated to the incident.

He’ll be charged with Attempted Murder, and transported to the jail, once he’s released from the hospital. Authorities say Hankins suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)